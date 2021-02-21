stETH (Lido) Price Up 5.8% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $346.28 million and approximately $282,470.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,918.02 or 0.03319033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.56 or 0.00492418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00089495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00378471 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 180,539 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

