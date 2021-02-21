TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.17.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,218. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

