TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.17.

TFII has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 254,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,218. TFI International has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $81.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

