Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.60 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$103.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$51.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$104.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.12. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$75.91 and a 1-year high of C$115.66.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters Co. (TRI.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

