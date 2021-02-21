Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 44,693 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,693 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Agilent Technologies worth $26,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $776,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

A stock opened at $126.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.66 and a 200-day moving average of $110.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.