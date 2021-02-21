TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Shares Up 0.5%

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.66 and last traded at $25.60. 6,524 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 4,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%.

