Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $78.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as high as $73.86 and last traded at $73.64. Approximately 175,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 155,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.53.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 19.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

