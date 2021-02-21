UBS Group Analysts Give Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) a €4.15 Price Target

UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.88) price objective on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Shares of AF opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €4.15. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

