UMA Price Up 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, UMA has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for approximately $25.93 or 0.00046087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and approximately $55.50 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.01 or 0.00499463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00067603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00090483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00061569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00076413 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $248.27 or 0.00441269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00027763 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,536,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,960,591 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

