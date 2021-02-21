Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE) Shares Up 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.40 and last traded at C$30.39. 15,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 22,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.42.

