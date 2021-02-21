Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Holdings Lifted by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Shares of BLV stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,450. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.61.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

