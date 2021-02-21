Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives $289.48 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $313.82 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.12 and a 200-day moving average of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

