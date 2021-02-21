Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 33,282 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 326.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 92,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 119,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

