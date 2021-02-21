Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Teledyne Technologies worth $19,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,036,000 after purchasing an additional 151,708 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $18,986,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 178.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 134.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 73,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,693,000 after acquiring an additional 41,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 77.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 94,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after acquiring an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $413.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $381.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

