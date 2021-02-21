Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Trading Up 1.9%

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) was up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 330,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 501,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vireo Health International in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.41.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

