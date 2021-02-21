Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

Virtus WMC Global Factor Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:VGFO) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.13 and last traded at $28.04. 266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

