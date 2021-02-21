VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Fastenal accounts for approximately 1.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 31.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,146,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,426. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.