VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $686,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 12.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 453,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bunge by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 972,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 620,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $86,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,292. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

