Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 7.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s share price traded up 7.7% during trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $360.00 to $375.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wayfair traded as high as $298.00 and last traded at $292.73. 2,641,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,067,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.90.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wayfair from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $363.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

In related news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total value of $48,364.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wayfair by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $83,443,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 22,481.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.13.

Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

