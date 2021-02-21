Wrapmanager Inc. Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,012 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up 1.2% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock opened at $305.40 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $302.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 159.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

