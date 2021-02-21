Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. 705,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,531. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit