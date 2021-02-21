Zacks: Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,154.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold 3,315,453 shares of company stock worth $204,340,415 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. 705,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,531. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

