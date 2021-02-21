Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Restaurant Brands International posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,862,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. The company had a trading volume of 981,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,298. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $66.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

