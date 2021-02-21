Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to post sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.00 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,736,040.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at $96,226,893.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,246,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,890,000 after buying an additional 911,500 shares in the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,213.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,884,000 after buying an additional 501,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $23,655,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX traded up $5.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.20. 265,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.46. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.41 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

