Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $204.73. 15,011,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

