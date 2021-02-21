Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to Announce $1.27 EPS

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2021

Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $204.73. 15,011,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.50. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit