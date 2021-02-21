Zacks: Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. CME Group reported earnings of $2.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.07. 1,432,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth about $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CME Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.