Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will report sales of $88.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.10 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $108.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $366.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $368.12 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $338.14 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $368.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRQ. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE DRQ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 144,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,124. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -103.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRQ. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dril-Quip by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $2,036,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

