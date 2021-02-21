Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $40.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $41.39 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $35.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $163.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $159.11 billion to $165.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $180.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $168.71 billion to $185.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.12.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT traded down $2.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.97. 25,262,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,348,643. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

