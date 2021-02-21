Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Silgan from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.10.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Silgan by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,241,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,969,000 after buying an additional 402,477 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,708,000 after buying an additional 216,214 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,130,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,923,000 after buying an additional 70,658 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.68. The stock had a trading volume of 468,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.44.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

