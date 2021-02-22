$0.76 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.75. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $153,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,357,973.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,869 shares of company stock worth $1,420,384 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 786,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,193,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,861,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,350,000 after buying an additional 103,286 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 340,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,336,000 after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 491.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 94,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 758,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,568,000 after buying an additional 55,421 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 542.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

