25,000 Shares in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Bought by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 25.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 78.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 60.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $18.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.99 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 118.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,734 shares of company stock valued at $410,390. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

