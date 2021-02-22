$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.40 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $400.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Shares of QLYS opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. Qualys has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $148.84.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 9,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $899,269.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,748.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,899 shares of company stock worth $6,851,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 2,234.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

