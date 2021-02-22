Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €102.54 ($120.63).

Shares of AIR opened at €91.77 ($107.96) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €90.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.17. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

