Alamos Gold (AGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Alamos Gold to post earnings of C$0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

In related news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,640.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGI. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

