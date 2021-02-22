Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 19,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

NYSE BABA opened at $263.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.29 and its 200-day moving average is $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

