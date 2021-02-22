Alleghany (Y) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Alleghany to post earnings of $4.55 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:Y opened at $609.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $601.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.79. Alleghany has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $826.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

