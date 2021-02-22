Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $374,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter worth about $2,422,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 70.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $87.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.70. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

