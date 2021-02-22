Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $262.60 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 809,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,839 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $262,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,516,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $5,552,246. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABMD stock opened at $331.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.94.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Abiomed Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

