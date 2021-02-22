AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.47 Million

Brokerages predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will announce $181.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.40 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 291,167 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 285.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.