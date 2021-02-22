Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $231.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,042,000. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 8,089,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,377 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 548,737 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

