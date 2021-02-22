Analysts Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Equities analysts expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $112.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE BMI opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at $766,653.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,545.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

