Analysts Offer Predictions for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on KNT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) stock opened at C$6.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67. K92 Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.55 and a 1-year high of C$8.95.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.