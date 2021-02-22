Analyzing ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Translate Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A -$70.18 million ($3.92) -2.36 Translate Bio $7.80 million 239.83 -$113.29 million ($1.84) -13.68

ERYTECH Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Translate Bio. Translate Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Translate Bio has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ERYTECH Pharma and Translate Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Translate Bio 0 0 8 0 3.00

Translate Bio has a consensus price target of $32.14, indicating a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Translate Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Translate Bio is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Translate Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Translate Bio -70.38% -27.54% -12.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Translate Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Translate Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer. It also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-gamma-lyase encapsulated in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

