Analyzing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get nLIGHT alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for nLIGHT and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 2 5 1 2.88 Transphorm 0 0 2 0 3.00

nLIGHT presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.84%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53% Transphorm N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares nLIGHT and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $176.62 million 10.01 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -187.17 Transphorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Transphorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.