Analyzing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Strattec Security’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.15 $70.00 million $2.77 44.00 Strattec Security $385.30 million 0.58 -$7.61 million ($0.91) -63.05

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Strattec Security. Strattec Security is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strattec Security has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.7% of Strattec Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Strattec Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Strattec Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% Strattec Security -0.21% 0.53% 0.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visteon and Strattec Security, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 2 6 0 2.40 Strattec Security 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon currently has a consensus price target of $105.44, indicating a potential downside of 13.49%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Visteon is more favorable than Strattec Security.

Summary

Visteon beats Strattec Security on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers infotainment solutions, including Phoenix display audio and embedded infotainment platform; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products to automotive and light truck original equipment manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

