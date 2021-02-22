Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of ARNGF stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.