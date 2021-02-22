Athlon Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Quiet Period Set To End on February 22nd

Athlon Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:SWETU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 22nd. Athlon Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Athlon Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU opened at $10.47 on Monday. Athlon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Athlon Acquisition Corp.

