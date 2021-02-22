Avangrid (AGR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Avangrid to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AGR opened at $45.01 on Monday. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

