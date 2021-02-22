Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

