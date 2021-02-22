Avista (AVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Avista to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AVA opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.09 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $42,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Earnings History for Avista (NYSE:AVA)

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit