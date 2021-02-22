Barclays Initiates Coverage on Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Schibsted ASA stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $42.99.
About Schibsted ASA
