Barclays Initiates Coverage on Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. Schibsted ASA has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $42.99.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

