Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Friday, February 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

