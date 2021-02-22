Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 82.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $248,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Shopify by 40.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,288.67.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,435.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,232.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1,078.78. The company has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

